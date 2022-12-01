Not Available

Matricide is an experimental documentary that will incorporate mythical fantasy into our environments harsh reality in order to illustrate the augmenting issues plaguing our planet. The film will be part dance video, using vibrant costumes carefully constructed to symbolize elements in nature. The other half of the film, incorporated into the shots of four Goddesses will be found footage/archives of various environmental disasters, ailments and issues brought about by man. As the documentary footage infiltrates our Goddesses serenity, their costumes fall apart, symbolizing the same environmental issues in the footage pertaining to their particular element.