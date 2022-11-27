Not Available

Sakhina's husband is a thief who does not look after the family. She has to work hard in others house. Sakhina desires a baby child in her family. At last she becomes pregnant and dreams a lot about her child. But miscarriage occurs due to the medicine mixed by her husband in her food. She starts feeding others baby in returns of money. She become pregnant again. One day her husband watches her saved money. He wants to take the money away. While providing hindrance of not doing so, a mischief happens.