Matrudevobhava

Satyam (Nassar) is a driver and his wife Sarada (Madhavi) is a music teacher. They were both orphans brought up in the Seva Ashram (run by Charuhasan). Sarada and Satyam have four kids. Satyam, though good at heart, is addicted to liquor. Apparao (Tanikella Bharani), a toddy milk vendor, has an eye on Sarada. When Satyam discovers Apparao making advances on Sarada, he assaults him in front of everyone. Avenging the assault, Apparao kills Satyam. Sarada, who is diagnosed with cancer, wants her children to be brought up in a family atmosphere rather than in the Ashram and the children are adopted by different families.