Matt Bergman: A Little Bit Balder Now

Matt Bergman has been honing his comedy craft since he was in college pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating, he realized he was afraid of criminals and decided stand-up comedy was the way to go. It was a wise move. Bergman is easily relatable and versatile, a skillset that has opened the door to collaborations with comedians like Mike Birbiglia and Bruce Bruce. Bergman’s debut album, A Little Bit Balder Now, rose to no. 15 on the iTunes comedy charts, and he subsequently scored appearances on AXS TV’s Live at Gotham and the Comedy Central Live Tour