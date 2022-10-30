Not Available

Comedian and "lightning rod for awkwardness" Matt Braunger takes the stage in his first-ever one-hour COMEDY CENTRAL original stand-up special, "Matt Braunger: Shovel Fighter." With his enthusiastic style and maybe even a little singing and dancing, Braunger lays out his genius business ideas for a strip club women will really want to visit, a frighteningly realistic frozen dinner product, and the world’s most needed new airline. Braunger also imparts key life advice, explaining the one sound everyone should learn to recognize, the importance of trusting one’s instincts to be afraid, and why working in a greeting card store may not quite be the worst job on the planet.