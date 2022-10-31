Not Available

Well, we all know that there was a time when Underworld almost ruled Mumbai and that enabled the terrorists to strike the dream city during early 1993. But, after that many underworld dons have gone underground, some of them killed in rival gang firing, while others were killed in Police encounters. New Marathi film 'Matter' throws light on such underworld operations in Mumbai during that period and how they influenced the unemployed youth, who were either in remand homes or jail.