Nutcracker! is Matthew Bourne's deliciously witty and colourful version of the most traditional of Christmas ballets, with Tchaikovsky's magical score at its heart. This box of treats is crammed full of his trademark saucy humour, inventiveness and a childlike sense of fun. Bourne's Nutcracker-with-a-twist still follows the theme of growing up and first love, a coming of age story told through the dreams and nightmares of a young girl.