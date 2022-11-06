Not Available

Kaimal and Susheela are leading a troubled married life. The latter is unsatisfied with the ignorance from her husband. Susheela, a mother of two children, indulges in a physical relation with a car mechanic named Giri. On an unfortunate day, she elopes with Giri to start a new life. After the incident, Kaimal is harassed by many of his friends and colleagues. Balan, a friend of Kaimal, helps him to get a relief. Balan tries to bring back Susheela, who was still having an unsatisfied life with Giri, to Kaimal's life. He arranges a meeting between Susheela and Kaimal in a beach. But, they found Kaimal dead after being stabbed by himself with a knife. K.G George finely portrays the human psychological trauma in this film.