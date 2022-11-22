Not Available

Paul is a serially unemployed father of three who works one day a week in a run-down mattress showroom. To stimulate sales, proactive Paul invents the goofy persona of Mattress Mick for his employer, Michael, to play, and creates ridiculous videos involving rap songs and monkey puppets. When the oddball clips go viral, Paul sees his chance to monetize the concept and reinvent himself as a social media guru. Can a guy who's been made redundant twice in the past few years use his marketing savvy and entrepreneurial skills to transform his boss into an Internet star? Will Paul gain recognition for his bold ideas or will Michael take all the credit? Set against the backdrop of Ireland's crippling economic austerity and reflecting current workplace conditions, Mattress Men tells the compelling story of a man looking for job security so he can get off social assistance and provide for his family.