Mattupetti Machan

Not Available

Two rival coolies from the Mattupetti market, Machan (Mukesh) & Kannan (Baiju), marries Lakshmi (Sree Lakshmy) & Parvathi (Mathu), daughters of cashew-nut businessmen & rivals Kumar Kubera (Jagathi Sreekumar) & Prabhakara Prabu (Oduvil Unnikrishnan), by lying about their background & each claiming to be son of famous businessman Mahadevan (Captain Raju). To keep the truth from coming out, now they have to juggle between their real lives & their false identities in front of their wives & in-laws.