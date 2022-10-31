Matty Hanson and the Invisibility Ray

Not Available

Super genius Matty Hanson (Keir Gilchrist) works on top secret science project at a major university research lab. When Matty discovers a formula for invisibility, he and his friend Alice (Emily Hirst) find themselves on the run from government agents and corporate bad guys who want the invisible ray to use as a military weapon. Now it's up to Matty to protect his invention, help a girl in distress and solve a criminal conspiracy that unravels the mystery of what happened to his missing father.