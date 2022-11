Not Available

Gili dreams of becoming an independent woman. Noam, her husband, cannot possibly think of releasing his hold of her, he loves her to death. One day Gili starts working secretly, Noam is convinced she's cheating on him. They both use their 8-year old son, Assaf, as a trading card in order to get bits of information about each other. The film 'Cheer Me Up' reveals a 48-hour glimpse in the life of a family living in the shadow of domestic violence.