At the dawn of February 27, 2010, an 8.8 earthquake and tsunami devastated the central zone of Chile. That day, the history of Constitución -a small coast and forestall city- changed forever. Its tragedy turned the city into the centre of international news and its people, the Mauchos, into the protagonists of a difficult process of reconstruction. This is the story of how the Mauchos started to reform their lives and returned to the sea.