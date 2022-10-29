Maundy Thursday

About a convicted murderer awaiting execution, and the bond he forms with a suicidal young woman who starts visiting him in jail every Thursday. Yu-Jung (Lee Na-Young) has now attempted her third suicide attempt. Her disdain for her mother and indifference to the rest of the world, isolates her from any chance for happiness. Yu-Jung also has an aunt named Sister Monica. Her aunt often goes to prison to meet with death row inmates. Sister Monica meets a new death row inmate, who asks Sister Monica if he could meet her niece Yu-Jung. Sister Monica asks Yu-Jung if she would counsel this death row inmate and Yu-Jung reluctantly agrees to do so.
|Kang Dong-won
|Jung Yun-Soo
|Yoon Yeo-Jeong
|Eun Won-jae
|Yoon-soo (young)
|Jeong In-Gi
|Jung Min-seok
|Lee Byung-joon
|Young Eun-soo
|Jang Hyun-sung
|Moon Yu-chan
View Full Cast >