The showman of 20th century choreography, Maurice Béjart, stages his distinctive rendering of the beloved Christmas ballet "The Nutcracker" using Tchaikovsky's entire score, supplemented with waltz and accordion music performed onstage by the renowned Yvette Horner. Béjart uses the original St. Petersburg tale as a launching point from which to evoke the recollections and feelings of his life's journey from childhood.