Maurice der Kater

Maurice, a streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam. He’s found a stupid-looking kid who plays a pipe and his very own plague of rats – rats who, strangely, are educated, so Maurice can no longer think of them as “lunch”. And everyone knows the stories about rats and pipers… But when they reach stricken town of Bad Blintz, their little con suddenly goes down the drain. For someone plaing a different tune. A dark, shadowy tune. Something very, very bad is waiting in the cellars. But Maurice wouldn't be Maurice if he and his friends didn't manage to save the day in the end!