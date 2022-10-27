Not Available

Mausam,a love story in its first season start with mere adolescent attraction between a Punjabi boy Harry, and a Kashmiri girl Aayat, in a small village of Punjab. It develops into young love between them in season two. Their love realizes its own depth in the hours of sepration throught season three. In the fourth and final season their love culminates into togetherness. But not before sacrificing a lot personally and learning the truth behind universal love. It is a passionate love story which sees, as its background various shades of life, questioning us and yet not becoming indulgent.