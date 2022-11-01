Not Available

Episode 1: Su is on her way home from university. There is another young woman (Fadilah) on the bus. An eerie feeling accompanies Lina on the bus. Episode 2: Farah is a stewardess who is living her life to the fullest - drugs, sex and alcohol. She then marries her long-time boyfriend, a foreigner, who converted for love, or more appropriately…for lust. When she returns from a trip, they decide to held a party. Feeling left out when she sees her husband flirting with other women. What will happen to their marriage? Episode 3: A young man, JJ, forgets his roots and his religion. What will happen to JJ?