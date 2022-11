Not Available

Veysi lives in a village in the middle of Anatolia. One morning, when he goes to his barn with his son Mustafa, a pack of wolves attacks on his sheeps and Veysi loses most of them. Thus he wants a better gun to protect his herd, which is Mauser, ‘The king of the rifles’ as they say. Eventually he finds himself in a fight with the wolf and also his brother about their fathers inheritance.