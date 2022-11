Not Available

This cartoon is based on Universal's Maw and Paw Kettle features. Maw and Paw and their kids live on a farm and can be described as a rural family with below average intelligence (their pet pig, Milford, is regarded in the opening titles as the "Smart One"). At dinner, Milford answers a phone-in quiz contest correctly and wins a new car for the family. The problem is no one in the family knows how to drive it (Maw thinks the antenna is a "new fangled clothesline").