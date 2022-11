Not Available

Nisha Verma's relatives wish that she would marry her cousin in order to keep the wealth in the family, but instead, she falls for an unapproved man named Ramesh, who is later accused of murdering her father. Having witnessed her lover at the scene of the crime, Nisha testifies against Ramesh, who's sentenced to death. But she's plagued by questions about why Ramesh was in her house and whether, in fact, he was responsible for her father's death.