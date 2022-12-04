Not Available

Max and Maxine is a story about a grandfather and granddaughter, and the life-giving power of imagination. Following the surreal adventures of two lovable characters—Max and Maxine—Hornet Director Peter Sluszka creates a dreamscape world that’s bursting with imaginative life. It’s a world immersed in both metaphor and mixed media mastery. Imagination, and it’s ability to provide motivation for living and childlike wonder even in the face of terminal cancer, is the thematic thread. But it’s the technique—an irresistible implementation of stop motion using only custom-made puppets and materials—which transforms the story from simple and sweet to completely enthralling.