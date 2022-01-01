Not Available

Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere is a British sitcom on Channel 4 starring and written by Peter Kay and Patrick McGuinness. All the episodes were also directed by Kay. It began on 12 November 2004 and ran for six 30 minute episodes up until 17 December 2004. This spin off from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights follows the two Bolton doormen/bouncers Maxwell "Max" Bygraves (Kay) and Patrick "Paddy" O'Shea (McGuinness) as they wind their way around Britain in their campervan. As a sequel to Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights they are on the run because of events that happened in the final episode of that show; an incident where a club patron threatened to have them killed by hitmen.