Berlin. Max is 61. He has a lot of sex. Sex with clients. Sex with 'leather friends'. Sex with Dima, his younger Ukrainian boyfriend. Even sex with his old friend Jan. Everyone comes to Max's Kreuzberg playroom. Luckily, Max was once a lieutenant colonel in the German army, so he's good at ordering his life. But when a routine check-up delivers some shocking news, the lives of Max and his friends need to change. Max and the Others is a true story about intimate relationships in a subculture where identity and sexuality tangle in an ever tighter knot.