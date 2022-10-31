Max Embarrassment

Not Available

Max is hitting puberty, and foxy Ofelia from class has touched his heart. He now plans to spend Christmas break with her or, at the very least, New Year's Eve. Watching her little boy grow up, his mother Agnete doesn't know what leg to stand on. Trying to give Max the best Christmas possible, she makes a mess of things, as usual. With his friends, Hassan and Ester, Max eventually tamps down the chaos and throws a super New Year's Eve bash. Everyone is there, and Ester seizes the moment to hook up with Max ahead of Ofelia.