Not Available

Max Embarrassment

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Asta Film ApS

Max is hitting puberty, and foxy Ofelia from class has touched his heart. He now plans to spend Christmas break with her or, at the very least, New Year's Eve. Watching her little boy grow up, his mother Agnete doesn't know what leg to stand on. Trying to give Max the best Christmas possible, she makes a mess of things, as usual. With his friends, Hassan and Ester, Max eventually tamps down the chaos and throws a super New Year's Eve bash. Everyone is there, and Ester seizes the moment to hook up with Max ahead of Ofelia.

Cast

Mette Agnete HornMor
Ophelia EriksenMax
Lars BomSteen Cold
Anna Agafia Svideniouk EgholmEsther
Louise MieritzUlla
Faysal MobahrizHassan

View Full Cast >

Images