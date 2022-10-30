Max Embarrassment at Roskilde

Not Available

Max has finished school and is becoming an adult. He is on his way to find a life outside his mother's overprotective wings. When he meets Kaya, she gives him the final push to become independent and finally to move out. He moves over to his father but ends up as a lodger at the neighbour Steen Kold. Max would like to go to the Roskilde Festival with Kaya and gets help with the tickets from Steen Kold who is also coming along. Mom is afraid of what will happen to Max, so she decides to follow him and Steen Kold. This leads to many poignant and incredibly embarrassing episodes deeply rooted in her great love for her son, but also in her desire to still be in the centre of his attention.