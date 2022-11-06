Max et Bobo

Not Available

My name is Max. My hair salon had gone bankrupt, my wife had left me, I was drowning. One day, I met an angel. His name was Bobo. He had come to save me... Just like Jesus. But Jesus came to save everyone. Bobo came just for me. He was crazy; he had some stupid dreams. He wanted to gobble up the world. I was totally Lifeless. Bobo lit me up again.