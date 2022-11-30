Max Headroom Incident Video

Not Available

A mysterious video used in a television hijacking featuring a man in a Max Headroom mask and distorted audio. The hacker made references to Max Headroom's endorsement of Coca-Cola, the TV series Clutch Cargo, WGN anchor Chuck Swirsky; and "all the greatest world newspaper nerds", a reference to WGN's call letters, which stand for "World's Greatest Newspaper". The video ended with a pair of exposed buttocks being spanked with a flyswatter before normal programming resumed. The culprits were never caught or identified.