Not Available

All Max’s previous dreams of a pleasant life as a big brother are shattered by the screaming and demanding little brat that is his new-born little sister. Max becomes extremely jealous, but luckily he soon gets a new friend: Josef, a talking turtle. The turtle is quite mean, but eventually he gains Max’s trust. The closer Max gets to the turtle, the worse the relationship with his parents seems to become. Soon, there is no other solution for Max than to run away from home.