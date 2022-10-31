Max Kennedy and the American Dream

Not Available

Documentary - Max Kennedy is a Minuteman, one of the many American vigilantes who patrol the border with Mexico. Hunting down illegal immigrants, the Minutemen live a gritty existence in the desert. They do it from a belief that they are at the frontline of a war to save their country. Yet within Max lies a great conflict: a sympathy for the Mexicans. Casting a penetrating light on the US-Mexico border issue, Max's story is a telling insight into human trafficking, first-world poverty and right- wing hate politics. - Li'l Dog, Gadget, Max Kennedy