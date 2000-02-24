2000

A master of espionage is hot on the trail of a new kind of computer criminal in this made-for-TV sci-fi action opus. Lindsay (Brooke Harman) is a scientist whose latest discovery in energy transformation has the potential to revolutionize the world; it also attracts the attention of Zachary (Christopher Morris), the leader of a cyber-savvy gang, and Zachary kidnaps Lindsay in order to learn her secrets. Lindsay's sister Ricki (Rachel Blakely) soons becomes concerned about her sister's disappearance, and contacts super sleuth Max Knight (Michael Landes) to find her. As Max searches for Lindsay, he discovers Zachary and his cohorts have strange plans for Lindsay's innovation, which could make it possible for them to leave their bodies and travel wherever they wish through the Internet. (Max Knight: Ultra Spy was released direct-to-video)