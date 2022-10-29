Not Available

Max Mustermann is a regular guy. After his work is done he likes to recover at his favorite movie theater owned by Tina. Max adores Tina for the continuity she gives to his life. Every step under control, being always in charge of situations and to be everything but outstanding. But Max Mustermann is ridden by compulsion and neuroses. He is possessed by structure and perfection in his existence otherwise ruled by loneliness, depression and chaos. Being perfect is his ultimate ambition, like the ability to end what you once have begun. There he finds rescue and his mission: He makes himself the savior for fallen people who are not able to help themselves. Max Mustermann encourages people to end their life. He is a wholehearted self-declared Suicide-Coach.