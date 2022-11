Not Available

Max is doing the Tango with Miss Leonora in a Berlin night club. Being impressed by the performance a german Baron asks him to give his family a dancing lesson. In the course of the evening Max gets drunk and is still fighting his hangover when he arrives at the Baron's house the next morning. Before the lesson Max asks them to follow his every move. But because of his condition he is making the weirdest gestures and all ends up in a great turmoil.