The man who performed at Marilyn Manson's wedding brings his unique interpretations of German dance and film music from the 1920s and '30s into your home with this live 2006 performance at Berlin's immense outdoor venue, the Waldbühne. Accompanied by his Palast Orchester, the operatically trained baritone provides fresh, vital interpretations of the works of Robert Stolz, Friedrich Hollaender, Franz Lehar, Theo Mackeben and Irving Berlin.