This DVD includes the following episodes: 1.)"Ruby's Easter Bonnet" - Ruby makes her spring Easter Bonnet while Max teaches a froggy friend to "spring"! 2.)"Max's Easter Parade" - Ruby wants Max's help making an Easter basket, but Max would rather make an Easter parade! 3.)"Max And The Easter Bunny" - Ruby's Egg Hunt gets egg-citing when Max plays the Easter Bunny! Plus 8 more random episodes.