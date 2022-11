Not Available

Based on a series of children's books by Rosemary Wells, this charming animated children's program chronicles the sibling rivalry between brother and sister bunnies Max and Ruby. Never content to let older sister Ruby boss him around, three-year-old Max always manages to brew up some mischief to get his own way. This fun-filled collection presents six party-themed episodes: "Max's Birthday," "Max's New Suit," "Goodnight Max," "Bunny Cakes," "Bunny Party," and "Bunny Money."