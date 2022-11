Not Available

"A Visit with Grandma" focuses on Max & Ruby as they play and visit with Grandma. Grandma has organized a Treasure Hunt for Max, Ruby and Louise. Max thinks it's all about "pirates!" but Ruby and Louise know it's all about treasure! The final clue leads them to Grandma's house, where, to their surprise, Grandma greets them in the backyard, with a trunk full of treasure, but dressed as a "Pirate!"