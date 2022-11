Not Available

Ruby thinks she has a lot to teach her little brother, Max, but Max has his own ideas. Join their loving, laughing sibling rivalry in "Max & Ruby"- Includes 12 Max & Ruby Stories! 1) Max's Halloween 2) Ruby's Leaf Collection 3) The Blue Tarantula 4) Ruby's Panda Prize 5) Ruby's Roller Skates 6) Ghost Bunny 7) Max's Shadow 8) Max Remembers 9) Ruby's Candy Store 10) Max's Thanksgiving 11) Max's Pretend Friend 12) Fireman Max