Max Rules: Adventures of a Super Spy

Not Available

Max and his friends Jessica and Scott get their thrills by spying on their families sneaking into each others houses and organizing elaborate pranks. Thanks to Max's Uncle, a Government Scientist, they have access to some of the most modern and Hi-tech equipment in the world. When they discover the whereabouts of a stolen FBI microchip Max and his friends must use their skills and cutting edge technology to embark on what could prove to be the most risky and exciting mission of their lives.