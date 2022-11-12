Not Available

Maxim is an artistic examination of the unconscious, oppressed, forgotten and traumatic past, of the reality full of treachery and violence, which casts a shadow on the life of a young man, forcing him to kill in order to save, to kill in order to continue living, to run in order to get away from the shadow in which he exists. Maxim is a synonym and a way to confront the dualism of the awareness where the subconscious mind and destiny are the carriers of the story in the movie - alter ego.