Maxim the Real Swimsuit DVD, Vol 1

Move over Sports Illustrated, now there's a new swimsuit video on the scene featuring seven gorgeous supermodels in one of the most exotic locales on the planet. Join host Rachel Perry of VH1 for a trip to the protected South Caribbean paradise of Mustique for a party that truly puts Maxim's sports-related counterpart to shame. Of course there's more than just bikini-clad beauties posing on the beaches though, and after jumping into bed with host Perry for a series of revealing interviews with the models, viewers can follow troublemaking Maxim food-tester Hiroki as he sneaks onto the island for a little naught fun and take a guided tour of Maxim owner Felix Dennis' sprawling Mandalay mansion.