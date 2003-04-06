2003

Maximum Body Shaping gives serious results with tough body building sets which shapes the entire body with weights. Synchronized to a high-energy music score, this fun-interval training routine leads you through upper and lower-body exercises; adjust weight and intensity to workout as your become stronger. Master Instructor Tracie Long delivers a popular, tested and proven routine that includes high intensity weight work with sort aerobic intensifiers. Maximum Body Shaping is a perfect workout companions to Better Body Better buns and Fat Blaster.