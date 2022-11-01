Maximum Penalty

Not Available

At the bench, the coach and three reserve players, including a sleepy goalkeeper. The game is about to start. Our team needs to win. The coach paces nervously and relays instructions to the players on the field... But the coach's attention to the ongoing game is repeatedly interrupted by family members, from the youngest to the oldest, who come one by one to remember him that a significant family gathering is about to take place and that his presence is needed. The coach is reluctant to leave the field on account of the importance of winning this game. What is this important gathering? Are his priorities proper?