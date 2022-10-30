Not Available

Bepstein is 27-year-old musician from Baltimore, MD who feels like he's 'still 14.' He sets out on a challenge to write and record a song a day for 30 days. No one is more committed than Bepstein is to doing things purely for the fun of them--playing kickball, riding roller coasters, eating pizza, playing punk rock. He'll stay awake for days (literally) just to make sure he gets to experience as much 'awesomeness' as possible. The songs form the backbone of the narrative, which tracks the darker side of his inability to grow up, his struggle to fit into a punk community, and to hold onto his friends and maximum summer.