Porsche Lynn stars as Maxine, an intrepid reporter for a busy metropolitan TV news show. She's hit upon the story of a lifetime when she meets a couple of couch potatoes who claim that by watching network television that were turned into a pair of feverishly frolicking sexual animals. Rather than just enjoy the situation, though, the couple feels the need to expose the networks nefarious scheme - to entice viewers into sex through subliminal manipulation. Maxine lays bare the whole sordid story on her nightly broadcast, but now she's run afoul of the powerful network execs who created the whole plan! They plot to assassinate Maxine, but little do they suspect that her personality will be transplanted into the network's own central computer. A take-off on the one-time hit series 'Max Headroom,' this video uses flashy effects, gorgeous women and plenty of white-hot action to keep you intrigued from start to fiery finish.