Max's Words

    In this film, Benjamin and Karl have fascinating collections of stamps and coins, but they refuse to share with their little brother Max. So Max decides to start a collection of his own. Cutting up old newspapers and magazines, Max builds a collection of words. Stamp and coin collections can only get bigger, but with enough words, Max can soon create sentences. And when at last it’s time to write a story, his brothers can’t resist joining in. Max’s Words is a gentle tale of the transformative power of art, and how it can break down barriers and bring us together.

