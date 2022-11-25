Maxwell's Demon

Not Available

In a world that has shifted to being information and service based, industrialists are corralled on a reservation named Lorado, to sell plastic things as remnants of their past culture. The reservation is built on a polluted lake which is a tourist attraction. In Lorado there are many forms of love and every one keeps a pet. The story turns on the suicide of Fashionette’s fish, because of bad water conditions, and ends with a large scale chemical fire. This project took over three years to produce and all of the images are computer generated and animated.