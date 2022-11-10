May and December

Not Available

The quartet comprising this story are of ages as the months are to each other. June, a young college boy, finds his resources in depletion, and to improve his financial condition, proposes to October, a wealthy spinster of the "where-is-he" stage, and is accepted with avidity, and so these two soul "mis"-mates start their engagement inning. Later, December, a wealthy old bachelor, proposes to May, a pretty miss of eighteen, and the promise of fine gowns, jewels and automobiles, so dear to the heart of the fair sex, induces her to accept with half-hearted tolerance, hence they also start the engagement period. Everything goes finely until the quartet meet.