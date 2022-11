Not Available

Although the filmmaker’s parents once had a passionate fifteen-year marriage, Irene Lagendijk grew up as the child of a broken family. She never consciously experienced her parents’ love relationship. In this intimate, tragicomic documentary, she decides to retro-actively create new memories. To this end, she persuades both her parents to re-enact scenes from their marriage. Both their most tender and most painful moments, at the relevant locations.