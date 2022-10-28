Not Available

Pong is a high-school geek who belongs to a group of high school outcasts known as the “Invisibles”, and enjoys letting his imagination run wild by drawing cartoons. May-Who is also one of the “Invisibles” and has an extraordinary secret: an ability to discharge electricity like a Tesla coil. Whenever her heart beats faster than 120 beats per minute her body releases a powerful electricity charge. Pong accidentally learns about this and promises to keep it a secret in exchange for helping each other win over their own high-school crushes.